Santa Rosa County offers various COVID-19 vaccination and testing options

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County is reminding the public that both vaccination and testing locations are widely available in Florida. This includes most commercial pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

A full list of vaccination and testing locations in Santa Rosa County, as well as statewide, are available on www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Earlier this month, NOMI Health expanded COVID-19 testing through two new testing sites.

These will be operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Monday through Sunday at the following locations:

Clyde L. Gracey Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Milton.

Midway Flea Market, 5760 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

Testing will be offered on a first come, first served basis, with no pre-screening or appointment required.

Sites will offer walkup testing with both PCR (24-48 hour results) and Rapid Antigen testing (20-minute results) available. Testing is available to insured and uninsured citizens. Insurance information will be collected.

For further information regarding these COVID-19 testing sites, contact NOMI Health Call Center at 904-295-0562.

Mitigation measures

Public health is everyone’s responsibility. In addition to getting vaccinated, the best way to prevent illness is to practice tried and true public health mitigation measures, including:

Getting vaccinated against other preventable diseases.

Staying home when you are sick.

Washing your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds.

Using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol in the ingredients.

Covering your cough or sneeze by using a tissue or your sleeve or elbow.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be vital to ending the pandemic, including combating the recent case increases nationally and globally.

Vaccines

The authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines:

Significantly reduce the risk of contracting the virus even if you are exposed.

Teach your body how to fight the virus.

Reduce the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death if you contract the virus.

Minimize the ability for the virus to spread, especially to our most vulnerable populations.

Fight against emerging variants that can cause worse symptoms and be more transmissible.

For a further list of vaccination and testing sites, visit www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.