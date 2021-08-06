‘Last splash before class’ coming Aug. 14

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

Among the many awesome parties the city of Milton throws for local residents, Waterfest is a big one.

Designed for kids ages 12 and younger, this year's event will feature seven giant waterslides and obstacle courses, plus an infant and toddler zone for the younger ones. Waterfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Jernigan’s Landing.

“We’ve worked for the last several years with Aloha Bouncers to put on this event,” said Stephen Prestesater, the city of Milton public information officer.”Staffing of this event is key to ensuring the safety of all participants, so we use Aloha Bouncers, a licensed, insured, and professional bounce operator. They provide trained staff at the top and bottom of each slide.”

While this event is all about the kids, parents will be treated to a "cool zone" featuring a 40-by-40 event tent with misters.

“An added bonus will be a return of Dr. Snow, who fills the field with foam ‘snow’ to add to the fun,” Prestesater said. “There will also be food trucks and snow cone vendors.

“And bumping in the background will be the city’s Bands on the Blackwater production crew, who will play music and make announcements about the event,” he added.

One would think that all there is to hosting an event like this is setting up the attractions and turning on the water. But such is not the case.

“Behind the scenes, the city of Milton Public Works will be out preparing the grounds by leveling surfaces to eliminate any undulations, mowing, setting up restrooms, installing tents, hooking the water up to the hydrants, and taking out the trash,” Prestesater said. “They are truly the heroes of the day, because putting on an event of this scope requires so much prep work that goes unseen.”

Last but not least, city staff will be on hand to ensure that all adult participants sign into the event and complete a hold harmless agreement.

“Once the form has been signed, wrist bands will be issued to every child that attends,” Prestesater said. “The color on the wristband will indicate which rides each child may go on. We’re all about safety here.

”Our goal is to ensure that everyone stays hydrated and healthy, and goes home happy!” he added.