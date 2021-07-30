VFW Post 4833 donates $11K to Pensacola family through Homes for Heroes program

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4833 of Milton recently made a donation to finish a home through the Homes for Heroes program.

﻿Commander John Dixon and Chaplain Ed Pasek from VFW Post 4833 presented a check for $11,000 to Building Homes for Heroes. The donations will be used to complete the new home for Dan Devine and his family in Pensacola.

The Home for Heroes organization is a network of Realtors and others in associated fields who streamline the home buying process for people who work as firefighters, emergency medical services, law enforcement, military (active, reserves & veterans), healthcare professionals and teachers, according to homesforheroes.com.