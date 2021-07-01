Military support services abound in this area

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

If you missed the HeroFest that took place at Jernigan’s Landing in mid-June, you missed what it looks like when heroes are not only our service members, but also those who give up their time and resources to volunteer with organizations that support the military members of this area.

The HER Foundation of Northwest Florida is one such organization. Its mission focuses on local military women. Their motto is “Honor, Empower, Rebuild our sisters to recapture their independence and provide a helping hand, love, and hope to other sisters in arms.”

Volunteers are needed to help them carry on their mission of providing services for homeless women veterans. Their website is www.honorher.org.

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is an organization that serves both active and retired Navy and Marine personnel.

NMCRS offers financial assistance to service members in emergency situations, along with no-interest loans and grants. They also operate a Uniform Locker, selling gently used items for a fraction of the cost of new uniforms.

“We understand how difficult military life can be – especially financial," said Joy Barnes, NMCRS director. "With frequent moves, unexpected deployments, and family separations, we are here to help with emergency financial situations.”

They can be reached at pensacolanmcrs.org.

Veterans’ Upward Bound is a source for college-minded veterans.

John E. Woods, USAF (ret), said that this organization “is a resource for vets needing a little academic assistance to prepare for and successfully complete a college degree or vocational certification.”

It provides tutoring help with reading, math, writing, computer and other skills needed to be successful in an academic setting. Contact 850-484-2068 for details.

The Young Marines of Pensacola is a youth organization for children ages 8 through 12th grade. Their focus is on nurturing today’s youth into becoming responsible citizens through team work, leadership, and discipline by instilling character, honesty, patriotism, and loyalty.

This program produces teens who will positively influence others by setting examples as self-confident leaders. See their website www.youngmarines.com for details.

CareerSource Escarosa is an employment advocate that also works with military families.

“I work with active-duty spouses and working-age dependent children to help them find employment, advance in their careers, or connect them with training opportunities,” said Bill Garner, who heads the program.

CareerSource Escarosa can be reached at 850-607-8700 go to careersourceescarosa.com.

All organizations welcome volunteers and financial contributions.