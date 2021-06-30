Santa Rosa waiving fees for vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Claudette

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

MILTON — Residents are reminded that Santa Rosa County will accept vegetative debris caused by Tropical Storm Claudette free of charge at the Central Landfill,until close of business on July 7.

The Central Landfill is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Monday through Saturday at 6337 Da Lisa Road, Milton. It will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Residents are responsible for hauling debris to the landfill. The county will not be picking up debris.

This service is for residents only and does not include landscapers or commercial haulers, so be prepared to show identification to prove residency.

As an alternative, residents may work with their waste haulers to have vegetative debris picked up.

Waste Pro

•Yard waste collection is included in weekly pickup service if properly prepared for collection.

•All small debris such as leaves, pine straw, and grass clippings should be placed in the provided brown cart.

•Items too large for the cart such as tree limbs, palm fronds, etc., should be bundled and neatly stacked in piles no longer than six feet, six inches in diameter, and less than 50 pounds per bundle.

•Bundles must be secured with twine or string, no metal wire or any other material.

•Secured bundles should not exceed three feet wide, three feet high, and six feet long.

•Yard debris does not include debris generated by tree surgeons, commercial landscape, or lawn maintenance contractors.

Call 850-365-1900 for larger piles of yard debris.

See more information at https://www.wasteprousa.com/north-santa-rosa-county/ and https://www.wasteprousa.com/south-santa-rosa-county/.

Adams Sanitation

•Yard waste is picked up once a month. Contact Adams Sanitation at 850-537-3282 when yard waste pickup is needed.

•The leaves should be in the standard 95-gallon trash bin.

•Limbs should be no larger than six inches in diameter and four feet long.

•Bundles should be no more than three feet in total diameter.

•The limit for the once-a-month pick up is 10 piles of leaves and one bundle of branches.

More information is available at https://adamssanitation.com/residential-trash-servicesanta-rosa/