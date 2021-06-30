Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office partners with SaferWatch

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a recent partnership with SaferWatch.

SaferWatch is a web and mobile based system that provides simple and fast communication between law enforcement and communities.

It empowers users to report an incident as they see it happening or submit information at a later time. SaferWatch provides real-time two-way communication during situations such as weather incidents or traffic reporting.

This platform also allows the Sheriff’s Office to disseminate information that the community would want to know. It is important to remember, this is not a substitute for 911.

Smartphone users are urged to sign up for notifications after downloading the application. Please consider using SaferWatch, which is available on the App Store or Google Play.

Learn more at SaferWatchApp.com/SantaRosa.

SaferWatch is an electronic supplement to SRSO's communications efforts. For non-emergency issues, residents may call the Sheriff's Office at 850-983-1190 or 911 for emergency.