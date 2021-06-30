Ribbon cutting scheduled for Benny Russell Park expansion

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

PACE — Santa Rosa County will hold a ribbon cutting for the Benny Russell Park expansion. The improvements included a splash pad with restroom, new playground for ages five through 12, fitness fun-zone court, multipurpose trail, multipurpose sports field, and picnic pavilions.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 6 at 5417 W. Spencer Field Road, Pace.

“I'm excited to see this project completed for the families all over the county that visit this community-inspired park," said Commissioner Sam Parker, District 1. "I am appreciative of those who provided input during our initial community workshops and beyond. There were a lot of moving parts and county staff worked tirelessly to ensure the project's completion."

The popular county park serves many residents in the central and north part of the county. It was constructed in 2002 as a result of a community driven fundraising effort to honor Bennett C. Russell, who served as superintendent of schools for 20 years.