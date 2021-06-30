COVID-19 vaccinations transitioning to Santa Rosa health department locations

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Santa Rosa County will transition COVID-19 vaccines back to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH)-Santa Rosa soon.

The vaccination center at the former Bealls location — 6209 U.S. Highway 90, Milton —  closed on July 2. The health department will begin administering vaccinations at its locations starting July 6.

Derrell Johnson, left, is about to get his vaccine in the COVID Vaccination Center at 6275 Caroline Street-US Hwy 90 in Milton on Friday, March 26, 2021.

“Due to the decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines and the communitywide availability, the COVID-19 vaccine center will close for vaccine administration and transition back to the FDOH-Santa Rosa," said Sandra Park-O'Hara, administrator for the FDOH in Santa Rosa County.

For appointment locations and times beginning July 6, call FDOH-Santa Rosa at 850-983-5200 and select the option for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines. 

FDOH-Santa Rosa currently administers the Moderna vaccine approved for those 18 and older.

For more information, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/COVID19.