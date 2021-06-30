COVID-19 vaccinations transitioning to Santa Rosa health department locations

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Santa Rosa County will transition COVID-19 vaccines back to the Florida Department of Health (FDOH)-Santa Rosa soon.

The vaccination center at the former Bealls location — 6209 U.S. Highway 90, Milton — closed on July 2. The health department will begin administering vaccinations at its locations starting July 6.

“Due to the decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines and the communitywide availability, the COVID-19 vaccine center will close for vaccine administration and transition back to the FDOH-Santa Rosa," said Sandra Park-O'Hara, administrator for the FDOH in Santa Rosa County.

For appointment locations and times beginning July 6, call FDOH-Santa Rosa at 850-983-5200 and select the option for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines.

FDOH-Santa Rosa currently administers the Moderna vaccine approved for those 18 and older.

For more information, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/COVID19.