Panhandle Butterfly House to host gala fundraising event

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

The preparations for a fall opening are moving ahead at full speed at the Panhandle Butterfly House & Nature Center.

To that end, organization president Jenny Weber has announced a gala fundraising event to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 16 at the Panhandle Butterfly House & Nature Center, located at 4966 Henry St. in Milton.

“This event is going to be a great house warming party,” Weber said. “It will be chance for people to see the potential of having a beautifully restored home repurposed for everyone to enjoy.”

Guests will be greeted on the porch with a champagne toast from the event’s title sponsor, Bruce Baker Remax Realty.

“There will be a saxophonist playing on the front porch, and an acoustical guitarist serenading guests on the back porch, setting a jazzy tone for the evening," Weber said. "We’ll have samplings from local restaurants. And then of course there will be wine tasting! We have a couple of special wines that we’ll be offering in wine glasses custom-made for the event.”

The house will be decorated inside with original Quayside gallery paintings, which will be available for purchase. There will be several gift baskets raffled during the evening, and a live auction featuring a piece of jewelry from Bere’s Jewelers and a piece from Tiffany’s of New York, donated by title sponsor Bruce Baker.

“We have been thoroughly blessed with support from the community through the whole renovation process,” Weber said. “Local businesses have assisted us with everything from tree and stump removal to custom display cabinets for the butterflies and kitchen. Not only are the house renovations amazing, but the mural done by a local artist in the bathroom alone is worth seeing.”

Weber went on to say that 501c3 status for the organization has been applied for and is pending.

“This will allow us to streamline our efforts and be responsible for the whole project,” she said. “We still have more painting to do, and we’re almost ready to start on the landscaping. Volunteers are welcome to lend a hand any Monday from 10 (a.m.) to 2 (p.m.).”

Tickets for the event are $100 per couple or $60 per individual, and can be purchased on eventbrite.

“This will be a relaxed, yet elegant evening,” Weber said. “I’m looking forward to sharing with the community all of the hard work we’ve done so far.”