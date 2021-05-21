A Hope for Santa Rosa County hosting low cost spay/neuter clinic for cats

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — A low cost spay and neuter clinic for Santa Rosa cats is scheduled in Santa Rosa County.

Potential clinic services also include rabies vaccines, microchipping, and ear tipping for cats that have been spayed or neutered.

Services

Cost is $50 for outdoor/community cats to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated against rabies, and ear tipping.

Cost for indoor/owned cats is $70 for males, and $80 for females.

Extra options that can be purchased are:

•rabies vaccine, $14.

•FVRCP vaccine (considered a core vaccine for all cats), $14.

•FeLV vaccine, $14.

•FeLV/FIV/HW test, $25.

•dewormer, $8.

•Advantage Multi, $19 a month.

•microchipping, $15.

Drop off/pick up

Cats may be dropped off at a drive through 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 2 at 5755 Washington St., Milton.

Pick up is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 3 at the same location.

Sign up at https://www.ahope4src.com/reserveaspot.

A Hope 4 Santa Rosa County will have a second spay/neuter clinic for cats and dogs June 8. Visit the website for more information.