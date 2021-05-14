My Father's Arrows children's home to present play and dinner event

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

JAY — The My Father's Arrows children's home will host a play in June.

The play celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Dottie Rambo children's song, "Down by the Creek Bank."

The event, which includes dinner, will be presented 6 p.m. sharp nightly June 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at My Father's Arrows, 4205 Highway 178, Jay.

Admission is free and love offerings are welcome.

RSVPs are required. Call 850-675-4403 to reserve your seat.

For more information about the children's home, visit www.myfathersarrows.org