Mediacom participates in emergency broadband program for struggling customers

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

GULF BREEZE — Mediacom Communications is participating in the federal government’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program designed to help families and individuals struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EBBP is a temporary program being administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It provides eligible new or current customers with up to $50 off their monthly internet service bill. Program eligibility is defined by the FCC.

“Mediacom’s participation in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is one more way we ensure that reliable broadband is available to families and individuals who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mediacom Senior Vice President Ed Pardini. “In all Mediacom service areas, our team will encourage eligible individuals and families to use this temporary benefit to stay connected to loved ones, and to access online education, healthcare and employment resources.”

Enrollment for EBBP began May 12. Those interested in the benefit must pre-qualify for the program through the National Verifier.

After customers are verified, they may opt into the program by choosing Mediacom as the participating internet service provider. The monthly credit of up to $50 applies only to broadband services.

Information about the EBBP can be found online or by calling 855-330-6918 (toll-free).

For details, visit:

•www.getemergencybroadband.org.

•www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

•www.mediacomcable.com/ebb.