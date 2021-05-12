Santa Rosa County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many people are fully vaccinated?

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Santa Rosa County has administered more than 103,271 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 11, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

That's up 7% from the previous week's tally of 96,645 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Santa Rosa County, 27% of people living in Santa Rosa County are fully vaccinated as of May 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Florida reported 2,275,365 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Florida as of May 11 are Sumter County (60%), St. Johns County (47%), Sarasota County (46%), Charlotte County (46%) and Collier County (43%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Santa Rosa County as of May 11:

How many people in Santa Rosa County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

35% of people in Santa Rosa County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 59,699 people

27% of people in Santa Rosa County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 46,406 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Florida have been vaccinated so far?