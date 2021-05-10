Last day for Santa Rosa strategic plan virtual open house

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Today is the last day for residents to provide input through the Santa Rosa County Strategic Plan virtual open house on the project website, www.santarosa2035.com.

The virtual open house is an online space that residents can visit at their convenience and contains the same project information, maps and opportunities for input as the live open houses.

The virtual open house has a tool called IDPlaces that allows residents to identify issues by placing icons and comments on a map.

Take the community questionnaire on the website to provide thoughts and help shape priorities for Santa Rosa County for the next 15 years. Completing the questionnaire will enter participants in a drawing to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

For more information, contact Sabrina White, administrative chief of staff, at sabrinaw@santarosa.fl.gov or 850-983-1877.