Crestview mayor named NWF League of Cities president

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Northwest Florida League of Cities has a new president and it’s Crestview Mayor JB Whitten.

In a 1 p.m. May 3 ceremony, Whitten placed his hand on a family Bible held by his wife, Ann, as Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder administered the oath of office after offering the invocation.

With his hand on the family Bible held by his wife, Ann, Crestview Mayor JB Whitten receives the oath of office of president of the Northwest Florida League of Cities administered by Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder May 3 in Crestview. Members of the Crestview City Council were in attendance.
Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder, Crestview Mayor JB Whitten and DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell pose for a photo after Whitten took the oath of office as president of the Northwest Florida League of Cities May 5 in Crestview. On the dais are Crestview City Council members Doug Capps, Andrew Rencich, Cynthia Brown and Joe Blocker, and Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Hayes.

Ponder, former Destin mayor and Florida state representative, was among local municipal leaders and officials attending the brief ceremony in the Crestview City Council chamber at City Hall. Also attending was outgoing NWFLC president and DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell.

Crestview Mayor JB Whitten thanks his predecessor, DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell, for his leadership upon suceeding him as president of the Northwest Florida League of Cities May 3 in Crestview.

Whitten presented Campbell with a plaque containing the league president’s gavel.

During the ceremony, Whitten also introduced his nominee for first vice president, Shalimar Mayor Mark Franks, a member of the NWFLC board of directors.

Based in Tallahassee, the Northwest Florida League of Cities represents the interests of 60 cities from Pensacola east to Monticello, in 16 counties from Escambia east to Jefferson.

Its executive director, Jenny Anderson, also attended Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.