Crestview mayor named NWF League of Cities president

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Northwest Florida League of Cities has a new president and it’s Crestview Mayor JB Whitten.

In a 1 p.m. May 3 ceremony, Whitten placed his hand on a family Bible held by his wife, Ann, as Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder administered the oath of office after offering the invocation.

Ponder, former Destin mayor and Florida state representative, was among local municipal leaders and officials attending the brief ceremony in the Crestview City Council chamber at City Hall. Also attending was outgoing NWFLC president and DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell.

Whitten presented Campbell with a plaque containing the league president’s gavel.

During the ceremony, Whitten also introduced his nominee for first vice president, Shalimar Mayor Mark Franks, a member of the NWFLC board of directors.

Based in Tallahassee, the Northwest Florida League of Cities represents the interests of 60 cities from Pensacola east to Monticello, in 16 counties from Escambia east to Jefferson.

Its executive director, Jenny Anderson, also attended Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.