Lunsford earns championship for West Florida Baptist with no-hitter

Special to the Press Gazette

West Florida Baptist won their first Panhandle Christian Conference baseball championship this past weekend in Loxley, Alabama.

The championship was a three-game series against Central Christian School of Robertsdale, Alabama.

The WFBA Conquerors took the first game of the series Friday night with a score of 6-4, behind the pitching of senior Kaleb Prouse. Prouse lasted six innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out five.

Wyatt Lunsford threw one inning out of relief to record the save. On offense, Sophomore Sawyer Moore went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Conqueror team in hits.

On Saturday, Lunsford was fantastic on the mound in the second and deciding game of the best of three series.

Lunsford, a senior, threw a no-hitter, striking out six, to lead the Conquerors past Central Christian 14-0. Lunsford, who earned tournament MVP honors, was also dynamic on offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in four total runs with a single in the first, a double in the second, and a triple in the fourth.

West Florida Baptist fired up the offense in the first inning, when Lunsford singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

The Conquerors scored eight runs in the fourth inning. Their offense in the inning came from a walk by Brendan Gonzalez, a triple by Lunsford, a single by Sawyer Moore, and a fielder's choice by Kyle Prouse.

Lunsford was the winning pitcher for West Florida Baptist, with a five-inning complete game, allowing no runs on no hits and striking out six.

The Conquerors totaled 12 hits in the game. Lunsford, Gonzales, and Kaleb Prouse all had multiple hits. Prouse led the team with two stolen bases, as the Conquerors took advantage on the base paths with four stolen bases.