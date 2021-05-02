Mama Latte's offers 'great chill place' for caffeine fix

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

Few coffee aficionados don’t enjoy a really good cup of java, and many locals have found their way to where the coffee is really, really good: Mama Latte’s on Stewart Street.

But Mama Latte’s is more than just coffee.

The coffee shop also serves up the traditional fare that coffee shops are known for: breakfast sandwiches, quiches, soups and salads, and of course, smoothies.

Owner China Holcombe said that she and her husband Chris got the idea for the shop while they were living in California.

“There’s a coffee shop on every corner out there,” China said, “and since Chris and I are from here originally, we decided that if we ever moved back to Milton we’d open our own shop.”

And that’s what they did.

In the mornings Mama Latte’s caters to the crowds who come in seeking their caffeine fixes and quick healthy breakfasts. Lunchtime revolves around those looking for a healthy alternative to fast food fare, and of course, a jolt of caffeine. But the afternoon crowd is different.

Located directly across from Milton High School, this clientele tends to go more for the tropical smoothies that Mama Latte’s serves up, along with the ‘Mamachino,’ which is Holcombe’s take on a frappachino.

Blake, a Milton High School student who is a regular at the shop, said that “I come in here pretty regularly because they make incredible smoothies. They also have amazing red velvet muffins, and you have got to try their hot chocolate!”

His friend Caden echoed the sentiment, and added that Mama Latte’s is “a great chill place where the coffee is incredible.”

The Holcombes are typical of many small business owners. They are the parents of a teen and ‘tween, both of whom are active in school and sports.

“We juggle our working time with our family time like anyone else,” China said. “Having our own business together gives us the flexibility to both run the shop and be there for our kids."

To that end, the owners of Mama Latte’s understand family time.

“We usually have an afternoon crowd of moms with small children who come here for ‘play dates,’ so we’ve transformed one of our rooms into a play area.”

It’s also a great location for studying, meetings, and enjoying a cup of coffee all in one.