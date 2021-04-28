Two large-scale businesses in development in Santa Rosa County

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

While many counties are struggling to keep their economies afloat during the pandemic slowdown, Santa Rosa County is adding to its economy with two new large developments.

East Milton will soon be home to the new $22 million Splash RV Resort and Waterpark. Located on Welcome Church Road at Interstate 10 and Highway 87, the 65-acre campground and waterpark will be tucked within groves of mature trees, thus maintaining its natural appeal.

The plan is to open in August.

“We’ll be the biggest RV park this side of Texas,” owner Craig Kruse said. “We’ll have 350 spaces for RVs with full hook-ups, along with children and adult swimming pools, a lazy river, and two super slides.”

The park will also offer a full restaurant and lounge.

“The grounds will also include a Grand Lodge with a retail store,” Kruse said.

For those who do not own RVs but want to spend time there, Kruse has added 34 small cottages that can sleep up to six guests, and each unit has large flat screen TVs, covered decks, sleeping lofts for children, washers and dryers, and full kitchens.

Splash RV Resort and Waterpark will also have something people looking for a more unique lodging experience. The park will have eight luxury Conestoga wagons available, each with king-sized and bunk beds, heat, AC and TV.

“(We won't) let the lack of RV ownership stop anyone from spending time with us,” Kruse said. “There’s plenty of room for non-campers, too!”

Love’s Truck Stop is also moving into the area.

Located on I-10 at the Bagdad exit, this project has been in the works since August 2019.

According to Jason McCarty, who handles commercial zoning reviews for Santa Rosa County, the property is being developed by Rose Rock Holdings of Oklahoma.

Ground has just recently been broken on this project, and its completion is expected to be within 36 months. While an out of state developer means that much of the infrastructure will be handled by the developer’s contractors, McCarty said that “the buildings and finishing work will more than likely use local or regionally local contractors.”

The Love’s Truck Stop will offer 80 large truck parking stalls on the north side of the property, and multiple (as of yet unnamed) restaurants within the building.