Gulf Breeze City Manager receives Credentialed Manager designation

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Samantha D. Abell, city manager of Gulf Breeze, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.

Abell is currently one of over 1,300 local government management professionals nationally credentialed city managers. There are 124 credentialed city managers in Florida.

"Samantha Abell is an outstanding city manager and earning this ICMA Credentialed Manager designation is a recognition for the level of service and the work ethic we see daily in our city," said Mayor Cherry Fitch. "While it is certainly not surprising that Samantha has earned this valued designation, it is even more impressive that she did so this year while meeting the ongoing challenges of COVID and Hurricane Sally.

"I see this accomplishment as a real tribute of her commitment to her profession and to our community," she added

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member's professional contributions are reviewed by the ICMA Executive Board upon recommendation by the Credentialing Advisory Board.

A credentialed manager must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development. Maintaining the ICMA credential requires annual professional development activities, ethical training, and the submittal of an annual report for review.

Abell has additionally served as a Florida County and City Management Association committee member from 2017 to 2021.