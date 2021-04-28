ACT/SAT workshop scheduled for Okaloosa County students

Special to Gannett

Workshops to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will be taking the June 5 SAT and June 12 ACT tests will be held in Gulf Breeze.

For students taking the SAT, they will attend the workshop from 9 a.m. to noon May 22 and 29 and from 1-4 p.m. May 23 and 30. For students taking the ACT, they will attend the workshop from 9 a.m. to noon May 29 and June 5 and from 1-4 p.m. May 30 and June 6.

Registrations for this workshop must be postmarked by May 11. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students will need to bring calculators.

If you have any questions, email Amhart1966@aol.com or call 615-585-2401.