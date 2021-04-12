Santa Rosa County strategic plan open house scheduled

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

UPDATE: The Jay meeting previously mentioned has been rescheduled. IT will take place 4-7 p.m. April 21 instead.

MILTON — Santa Rosa County is beginning development of a strategic plan for the county.

The plan will establish the county’s mission, vision and priorities to improve quality of life and services through 2035.

The public is invited to learn about the Santa Rosa County strategic plan and how they can impact the future of the county.

The open house will provide opportunities for the public to share thoughts and priorities, through a series of guided activities, to help build a strategic plan that is responsive to current public needs and looks ahead to the future.

Participation will help county departments, commissioners and partners prioritize initiatives and develop outcomes that benefit the community.

To ensure Santa Rosa County provides the quality of life desired for all residents as it continues to grow, public input will help assure that resources, projects, facilities, and operations are aligned with the needs and vision of the county.

Open houses are being conducted at three locations in April. The public is encouraged to attend and participate at a convenient location for them to let their voices be heard:

•5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, Pace Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace

•New earlier time, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, Jay Community Center, 5259 Booker Lane, Jay.

•5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, Tiger Point Community Center, 1370 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze.