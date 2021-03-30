By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

Good news for locals who are fans of all things Mexican: there are two new stores on Hwy. 90 catering to your needs.

Mexico City Home Décor and Accessories is open in the Chantilly Place Shopping Center. The brainchild of the Barragan family, who also own the two La Hacienda Mexican restaurants, the décor and more store came about in an unusual way.

“Customers at La Hacienda have forever been asking if they could purchase things from our restaurants, like the tables and chairs and décor,” said proprietor Mina Barragan. “So we came up with the idea of opening a store and selling the items that restaurant customers want most.”

The Mexico City store opened in May, and has been doing a steady business ever since.

“God has been good to us,” said Mina, whose family members include eight brothers and a sister, all of whom work in the family businesses.

Inside the store is a treasure trove of brightly colored items that reflect the style of Mexico City. From Adirondack chairs to kitchen tables, if you’ve seen it in La Hacienda, they carry it.

“We also have a wide array of talavera pottery, which is very traditional in Mexico,” Mina said.

The store sells talavera pots, wall hangings, lamps, and more. The pots come in various sizes and are for both indoor and outdoor use.

Other interesting finds in Mexico City include brightly painted toilets and matching sinks, animal shaped pottery, and other décor.

“All of our items are sent here from Mexico, so we sell the real thing here,” Barragan said.

She encouraged locals to check out their Facebook page, which shows off much of their merchandise.

Just up the road in the Heritage Plaza is the El Chavo Mexican Store, a brand new business.

Owner Natalie Martinez caters to foodies who want real Mexican supplies from Mexico.

“Basically,” she said, “I stock Mexican products like candy, sweet breads, cheeses, drinks, spices, meats, and veggies, and all of my product is from Mexico.”

Martinez said“I’ve always wanted to open my own business, and fortunately for me, there are a lot of locals who have already found their way to my store.”

So international enthusiasts now have two local places to peruse all things Mexican.