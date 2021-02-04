Birdhouses and other interesting finds at Blackwater Trail Antiques and More

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

It would be hard for any local to say they’ve never noticed the place with all of the birdhouses at the corner of Berryhill and Stewart. They’re hard to miss.

Blackwater Trail Antiques and More owners Phillip and Monica Palmer recognize that this is what puts them on the map, and they are fine with it.

Phillip Palmer said they purchase their birdhouses from a secret source in Alabama.

“At any given time we’ll have 300 to 500 unique birdhouses out on the porch,” he said, explaining that at the moment they are not on display in their usual places because Hurricane Sally damaged much of their inventory. “They are one of our biggest sellers, and make wonderful gifts for the hard-to-buy-for person.”

Among the several options for “gifty-antique” shops in our area, this one stands out as unique because it is both owner operated and vendor driven all in one.

Phillip and his wife peruse the Atlanta market on a regular basis where vendors sell unique and fashionable items for resellers to stock their shelves with. Their specialties are coffees and teas, unusual antiques, and costume jewelry. They also have a detached carriage house where they offer both antique and not-so-antique furniture. They have plans to convert their carriage house in the future to an Airbnb site.

On the vendor end of the business, the Palmers have around 15 folks who rent space and sell unique items.

“We have Sandy who creates her own fragrances, candles, and scented oils,” said Monica. “And next to Sandy, Sonja sells her own unique yard flags. Then we have Hal, who in addition to being a local pharmacist, is a bee keeper and he sells his honey here.”

Other vendors sell hand-crafted goat’s milk soaps, unique cutting boards, and pallet décor, among other things.

Something new that is proving successful under their roof is local artist Diane Waters, who offers painting classes.

“Diane has her own room here, and she offers both group and individual lessons,” Monica said.

The Palmers also hold regular outdoor events, which attracts both new customers and new vendors.

“In the era of COVID, this gives folks who are timid about being indoors an opportunity to come out and browse,” Monica said.