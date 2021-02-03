Santa Rosa chamber names Milton 2020 Community Achievement award winner

MILTON — On Jan. 29, the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce held their 84th annual Community Awards and Board Installation Luncheon.

The event, held at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, recognized the outgoing chamber board of directors, and installed the new board.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of 10 awards to individuals, businesses and organizations serving Santa Rosa County. Categories included Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and induction into the Chamber Hall of Fame.

The city of Milton was selected for the 2020 Community Achievement Award. The award citation, read by Board Chairman Terry Miller, stated in part:

“Investing in our youth and our young at heart is always good – investing in their health and emotional well-being is great! It is a known fact that communities who provide a variety of outdoor activities are attractive to families, families that support local businesses and these successful businesses helps provide a healthy and prosperous economy.

“Our Community Achievement recipient not only understands this – they have expanded on it. In 2020 the much-anticipated Splash Pad opened to a very enthusiastic fan base, followed by the BMX Track that opened in September, with additional work coming.”

Miller said, “Thank you to our 2020 Community Achievement recipient, the city of Milton! We appreciate all you’re doing for our community.”

Receiving the award on the city's behalf, City Manager Randy Jorgenson thanked the chamber for recognizing the hard work of the entire organization – from the city council, to all employees, he stressed that it truly is a team effort.