NEW MILTON BUSINESS: Good eats and good cars, all in one place at Gud Vybz on Avalon Blvd.

By Jody Conrad | Special to the Press Gazette

There aren’t many places where you can go to experience authentic Jamaican cuisine, purchase a car and get it detailed all in the same location.

If you have passed by two side by side brightly colored buildings on Avalon Boulevard lately and wondered what was new there, this is the spot.

Nash Smith, a native of Jamaica, operates Gud Vybz (good vibes) across from the new Chamber of Commerce building. He immigrated to the states 20 years ago to take advantage of the entrepreneurial opportunities that America offers.

When asked how he juggles all three businesses at once, Smith said “In life, if you want more, you have to do more. I am not afraid to work hard.”

He got the name Gud Vybz from a Jamaican artist who always put a positive spin on anything he created.

And that is the work ethic that is making Smith successful in his endeavor.

“I have brought the spirit of Jamaican optimism here with me, and I will be successful because I am willing to work hard to achieve my goals," Smith said. "I start my day here at the restaurant around 6 a.m. and do all of the cooking.”

Smith said he has a strong local clientele at the restaurant, with many more regulars coming from the Pensacola area. His Gud Vybz restaurant serves Jamaican specialties like jerk and curried chicken and pork, oxtails, and curried goat.

His menu varies daily, with curry dishes being featured one day and jerk dishes the next. His restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Next to his restaurant Smith operates an auto sales lot. He explained that he opened this because he was determined to utilize all of the space available on his lot.

“In this life we are all here to here to help each other,” Smith said. “My goal for the auto sales is to provide reliable transportation to those whose income prohibits them from purchasing new cars.”

He explained that in the future he intends to repair a car wash located on his property and offer it to the public for use as fundraisers.

“I came here to be a part of this community,” Smith said, "and I intend to give back to this community.”

Gud Vybz is located at 4352 Avalon Blvd. in Milton.