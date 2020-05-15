Boat launch on Island Road to close for upgrade

The Island Road boat launch in the Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area will close for about six to eight weeks starting May 26 for construction of a new boat launch, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said today. All other boat launches in the Wildlife Management Area are expected to remain open. The Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area is in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes about 15 miles southeast of Houma off La. 665. For information, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/pointeauxchenes.