Help Krewe of Lafitte Pack the Pirate Ship with non-perishable food for Manna

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — This holiday season, the Krewe of Lafitte, Astro Lincoln, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, WKRG News 5, and Manna Food Pantries invite the public to Pack the Pirate Ship with healthy nonperishable food donations for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The iconic ship parade floats will be ready to collect donations for the Pack the Pirate Ship food drive, which is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Astro Lincoln, located at 6350 Pensacola Boulevard, Pensacola, and at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St., Pensacola.

Donating on the day of Pack the Pirate Ship is easy. Supporters can remain safely in their vehicles while volunteers offload their food donations at one of the Krewe of Lafitte’s Pirate Ship floats.

Financial gifts (cash, credit/debit cards and checks) are also greatly appreciated. A donation of $25 will provide food for five days to a senior citizen in need, and $50 will provide 30 healthy meals for a child.

“Manna suffered a concerning drop in food donations over the last year and a half," said Manna Executive Director DeDe Flounlacker. "In turn, we spent more on food purchases than we’ve ever had to before to keep up with demand.

“Our community is an extremely generous one, but the need for food assistance is still great, which is why we are so grateful to Krewe of Lafitte for hosting this food drive,” she added.

Manna’s most needed items are:

Canned fruit in 100% juice (16 oz. and smaller).

Canned mixed vegetables (16 oz. and smaller).

Chicken and tuna (canned and pouches).

Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets).

Peanut butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups).

Microwaveable dinners (e.g. Hormel Compleats).

Canned beans.

Manna accepts and appreciates all nonperishable food donations. To ensure food safety, the organization cannot accept any rusty or unlabeled cans, perishable items, homemade items, noncommercial canned or packaged goods, alcoholic beverages, or items that have been used or opened.

“It’s important to Krewe of Lafitte members to give back to our community," said Keith Carson, Krewe of Lafitte treasurer. "Over the past couple of years, it has been harder to hold events, but we wanted to find a way to make a difference for those in need.

“We know that hunger is still a significant problem in Northwest Florida, and by supporting the work of Manna, we know that we can make a big difference for those in need,” he added.

For more information, please visit www.MannaHelps.org or call 850-432-2053.