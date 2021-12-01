Holiday fun in Crestview: Enjoy family movie night, meet Santa and see a Christmas concert

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — As the title song of the December Family Movie Night Feature tells us, “It's a magic carpet on a rail; Never takes a rest,” and it’s pulling into Crestview at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

The event is at the Crestview Community Center at 1446 Commerce Drive.

The delightful animated 2004 Robert Zemeckis film is a heartwarming tale of a magical classic 1950s passenger train bound for the North Pole with a passenger contingent of children who are starting to doubt the existence of Santa Claus.

Holiday season: Hundreds gather at Fort Walton Landing for lighting of Christmas tree

Related: Parades, light displays spread holiday cheer across Northwest Florida. Here's the lineup:

The film animation is based on the profusely illustrated book by Chris Van Allsburg and features the vocal talents of Tom Hanks. It is presented to Crestview families and their guests by Joey the Jeweler.

Joey Tinklepaugh, owner of the Main Street jewelry store, will serve up free hot chocolate in souvenir mugs during the film — the title of which can’t be mentioned in the media due to licensing restrictions — and will provide snacks.

“We love Joey!” Crestview events coordinator Rebecca Campbell said. “Families, especially the children, look forward to this movie every Christmas.”

Families are invited to arrive early because Santa will be on hand before the movie to take any last-minute gift requests from good boys and girls.

Local holiday events

Christmas in Crestview kicks off with “Christmas Vignettes,” the city’s Community Chorus concerts at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3 in Warriors Hall at 201 Stillwell Blvd. Then at 5 p.m. Saturday, the chorus will lead community caroling around the city’s Christmas tree right after it is lit at the corner of Main Street and Courthouse Terrace.

The North Okaloosa Community Band will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Crestview Community Center.

The family movie night, Community Chorus concerts and Community Band concert are free programs of Mayor JB Whitten’s Cultural Series.