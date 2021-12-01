SRC Animal Services participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to shelter pets across the country this holiday season with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event Dec. 6-20.

During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of $25 or less per cat, dog, puppy and kitten. This event will be hosted in more than 200 shelters in 40 states, including Santa Rosa County (SRC) Animal Services.

SRC Animal Services will participate Dec. 6-20, waiving adoption fees for all animals adopted from the shelter. Find animals available for adoption and make an appointment to visit the shelter at www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by BISSELL Pet Foundation to participate in this amazing event,” said Tara DeAguilera, SRC Animal Services Rescue Coordinator. “Our hope is to empty the shelter by Dec. 20 so that every adoptable animal has a home before Christmas.”

The Empty the Shelters event began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home.

Nearly 68,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this reduced-fee adoption event. Since its inception, BISSELL Pet Foundation has expanded its Empty the Shelters reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

Remember that adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment and not just for the holidays.

For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters, as well as www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.