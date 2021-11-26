Sean Dietrich holiday-themed performance to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Sean Dietrich, known as Sean of the South, will be performing at the historic Imogene Theatre in Milton.

Ticket sales for the event, "An Evening with Sean of the South," will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

A holiday-themed show, guests can expect southern storytelling and music from Dietrich, as well as special guest performances by The Pensacola Children’s Chorus and Blue Mullet Bluegrass Band.

The event is 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is first come first served.

﻿“Christmas is the most wonderful time of year,” Dietrich said. “(BBBSNWFL) is one of the most wonderful organizations. It’s going to be a good time!”

Dietrich is a columnist and novelist known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Southern Living, The Tallahassee Democrat, Good Grit, South Magazine, Alabama Living, the Birmingham News, Thom Magazine, and The Mobile Press Register, and he has authored eight books.

A mediocre sailor and fisherman, a biscuit connoisseur, and barbecue competition judge, when he’s not writing, he spends much of his time with his dog, Thelma Lou, and wife, Jamie.

“Sean has been a partner with us since 2018, and we have been able to share our mission with hundreds of people because of him,” said BBBSNWFL President and CEO Paula Shell. “It’s evident he has a passion and a heart for children, and we are so very grateful for his dedication and belief in us and what we do across Northwest Florida. An evening with Sean of the South will be filled with good ole’ country fun."

Ticket information

Tickets are on sale for $35 per person and can be purchased by visiting bbbsnwfl.org.

This event benefits BBBSNWFL. The money raised stays local and used to fund the agency’s programs and services.

Each time Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs a child with a role model, they start something incredible: a one-to-one relationship built on trust and friendship that can blossom into a future of unlimited potential.