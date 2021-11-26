Holiday events in Santa Rosa County include Christmas lights, plunges

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

NAVARRE BEACH — Events listed are highlights of activities in Santa Rosa County. The Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office is not responsible for any changes or cancellations. For more information, visit www.getrelaxing.com or call 850-981-8900.

Highway 87 Outdoor Market at Pik-itz, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 and 18 at 1922 US Highway 87, Navarre

This bi-weekly outdoor market takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month. Farm-to-Table vendors are available along with arts and crafts and shopping inside Pik-Itz! Art & Antiques. For more information, visit www.pikitz.com or call 850-710-7128.

Sowell’s North Pole Christmas Light Display (drive through and/or park) is an annual Christmas light show put on by the Sowell family. The event will be open every night including Christmas Eve and Christmas night. Admission fee required; prices vary each night. For more information, visit www.sowellfarms.com/northpole or www.facebook.com/sowellsnorthpole.

Trash Bash with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, 8-10 a.m. Dec. 18

Help protect sea turtles and other imperiled species through a citizen science program that allows volunteers to take an active role in the war against marine debris. Volunteers collect trash from different areas along the 4.5 miles of Navarre Beach and record data that is forwarded to state and federal agencies. Meet in the main Navarre Beach parking lot near the Sand Crab Pavilion. A limited supplies of gloves, buckets and pickers are provided, or bring supplies. For more information, visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org or call 850-684-3347.

NEW EVENT - LightUp Milton, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3, 5158 Willing St., Milton

Join the City of Milton for the return of Christmas celebrations. Starting at 5 p.m. with Big Screen on the Blackwater featuring The Grinch movie; followed by the Blackwater Pyrates Annual Lighted Boat Parade at 7 p.m. along the Blackwater River and ending the night with the City of Milton Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and fireworks display by Pyro Shows. For more information, please call the City of Milton at 850-983-5400 or email at pio@miltonfl.org.

Milton Christmas Lighted Boat Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 5158 Willing St., Milton

The Blackwater Pyrates host this unique Florida-style event in downtown Milton along the Blackwater River. For more information, visit www.blackwaterpyrates.com or email blackwaterpyrates@yahoo.com.

NEW EVENT - Joy in Jay Christmas Parade and Festival, 11 a.m. Dec. 4, Commerce Street, Jay

The parade begins at 11 a.m. followed by festival fun until 3 p.m. With readings, acting and singing performances every 15 minutes. Events include: Santa’s workshop, the jingle express ride, horse carriage rides, food and craft vendors, and inflatable games. If you are interested in volunteering or having a vendor booth, please contact Jay Town Hall at 850-675-4556. You may also get a vendor application online at www.townofjayfl.com.

Annual Navarre Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre.

The Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas in the Park “Joy To The World!” presented by Walmart-Navarre and the Navarre Neighborhood Market and the Annual Navarre Community Christmas Parade presented by PrimeLending. The Parade starts at the Navarre Library and runs south on Presidio St., left on Esplanade St. and ending in the back parking lot of Centennial Bank. Local artists and crafters will gather with great gifts at the Merry Market, take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch. Enjoy free baked goods and hot beverages at Mrs. Claus’ Bakery sponsored by Okaloosa Gas after the parade. For more information visit www.navarrechamber.com or call 850-939-3267.

Milton Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 5629 Byrom St., Milton

The parade starts at 6 p.m. The Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Milton Christmas Parade “A Toy Christmas” presented by Sport & Wheat Certified Public Accountants. The parade starts at the Milton Community Center, runs north to James Street, east on James Street to Stewart Street, and then south on Stewart Street to Elva Street. For more information visit www.srcchamber.com or call 850-623-2339.

Christmas ZOObilee, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Christmas ZOObilee includes winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, a candy cane market full of gifts, sights, smells, and tastes of the season. Including unique gifts from local artists and delicious holiday treats. Christmas ZOObilee wouldn't be complete without a visit from the jolly man in a red suit for photo opportunities as well as the Grinch. With all event activities included with regular daytime admission. For more information, visit www.gbzoo.com/event/zoobile or call 850-932-2229.

NEW EVENT - Seamore’s Winter Wonderland Party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 8740 Gulf Blvd., Navarre

Join Seamore's for its fundraiser event featuring holiday music, winter wonderland games, hot chocolate, photos with Seamore and so much more! Tickets available for purchase day of event at the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center. For more information, visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org or call 850-684-3347.

NEW EVENT - Christmas at Holland Farms, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, 2055 Homer Holland Road, Milton

Enjoy the holiday spirit at Holland Farms. Take a train ride and hayride to visit Santa! Includes one cookie to decorate. Photographer available for Santa Picture. Tickets are in limited supply and only available in advance. Children two and under are free. For more information and tickets, visit www.hollandfarms.ticketspice.com/christmas-on-the-farm-2021 or call 850-675-6876.

NEW EVENT - Inaugural Christmas Village Festival, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2199 US Highway 87 S, Navarre

St. Michaels Brewing Company invites you to the 1st annual Christmas Village Festival. Des’s Tacos food truck will be serving delicious brunch burritos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. St. Michaels Brewing Company will host a food tent with soup and chili, loaded baked potatoes, hot chocolate, and gluhwein (mulled wine). Shop for last minute gifts at the Christmas Village booths, pictures with Santa, kids' Christmas crafts activities, and live music. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StMichaelsBrewing or call 850-710-7337.

13th annual Penguin Plunge ‘n Paddle, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 1, 2022, 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway, Navarre Beach

Come out and celebrate the first day of the year and “freezin’ for a reason.” The Annual Penguin Plunge ‘n Paddle is a charity event. For more information, visit www.juanaspagodas.com/PenguinPlunge.htm or call 850-939-1092.

Fifth annual Pirate Plunge, noon Jan. 1, 2022, 8579 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach

Arrr you ready to take the plunge? This charity event features a plunge into the Gulf of Mexico at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier followed by an after party at Windjammer’s on the Pier. For more information, visit www.navarrepirateplunge.com.