NOMI Health COVID-19 testing sites closed for upcoming holidays

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing sites at the Clyde L. Gracey Community Center in Milton and Gulf Breeze Flea Market in Gulf Breeze will be closed on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 24.

Saturday, Dec. 25.

Friday, Dec. 31.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

For further information regarding these COVID testing sites, contact NOMI Health Call Center at 904-295-0562.

A full list of vaccination and testing locations in Santa Rosa County and statewide is available at www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.