NOMI Health COVID-19 testing sites closed for upcoming holidays
Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK
MILTON — The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing sites at the Clyde L. Gracey Community Center in Milton and Gulf Breeze Flea Market in Gulf Breeze will be closed on the following dates:
- Friday, Dec. 24.
- Saturday, Dec. 25.
- Friday, Dec. 31.
- Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
For further information regarding these COVID testing sites, contact NOMI Health Call Center at 904-295-0562.
A full list of vaccination and testing locations in Santa Rosa County and statewide is available at www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.