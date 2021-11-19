Holiday music events scheduled for Crestview

Brian Hughes | Special to the News Bulletin/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — Get ready for a plethora of Christmas musical events around the county seat as community groups tune up for their concerts and other festive events.

Here’s what’s on the holiday calendar.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m., Warriors Hall, Whitehurst Municipal Building, 209 Stillwell Blvd.: “Swing Into the Season” Christmas dance with a big band USO vibe featuring the 15-piece Hashtag Swing orchestra; tickets $20 at Crestview City Hall, Crestview Community Center, at the door, or online at downtowncrestview.org. A Crestview Cultural Services Division event.

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3, 7 p.m., Warriors Hall: “A Christmas Vignette” concert by the Crestview Community Chorus. Selections include Carol of the Bells, Calypso Christmas, We Three Kings, Deo Dicamus Gratias and Nature’s Song of Christmas Peace. Free, donations gratefully accepted. A Mayor’s Cultural Series program.

Saturday, Dec. 4, north end of Main Street, Crestview, 5 p.m.: Gather around for the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at 5 p.m., immediately followed by community caroling before the arrival of the Main Street Crestview Association’s annual Christmas Parade, which starts south of the railway tracks at 5:30 p.m. Free.

Monday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Community Center, 1446 Commerce Dr.: The North Okaloosa Community Band’s Christmas Concert, including ensembles from the Crestview High School Band. Selections include pieces from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas; On That Night All Was Silent, a new setting of Silent Night; How the Grinch Stole Christmas featuring Dan Haman singing You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch; and A Christmas Festival, a compilation of Christmas favorites arranged by Leroy Anderson. A Mayor’s Cultural Series program. Free, donations gratefully accepted.