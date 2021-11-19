Feeding the Gulf Coast providing Thanksgiving meal boxes to residents in need

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — As Thanksgiving approaches, Feeding the Gulf Coast is distributing more than 100,000 pounds of food to more than 4,000 families through community partners and multiple distributions across its service area.

Each family will receive the products necessary to create a traditional holiday meal for the upcoming holiday season.

To view the list of upcoming distributions, individuals can visit the food bank’s website at https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/thanksgiving-distributions.

“At Feeding the Gulf Coast, we work to be a source of nutritious food throughout the year, but we understand the holiday season is an especially difficult time for those with no food on the table and no hope for a Thanksgiving meal,” says Cyndy Baggett, Vice President of Development and Marketing for Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“Thanksgiving is a time for gathering together in celebration and gratitude, but that is not possible for so many right here in our community who face the challenges and uncertainty of food insecurity. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide a hearty, traditional holiday meal this Thanksgiving to those who need it most.”

Individuals and families experiencing hunger may use the "Find Help" feature available at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org. They may also call the FTGC office at 888-704-FOOD (3663). Staff members will help connect those seeking assistance with distribution partners closest to them.