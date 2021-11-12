Milton begins renovation of Lucille Johnson Park

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The city began renovation of Lucille Johnson Park Nov. 9. The park is located on Mary Street in downtown Milton.

Improvements to the park will include a new basketball court, park lighting, landscaping and repairs to playground equipment.

The part of Lucille Johnson Park being renovated is closed to the public. The city recommends caution to those who visit the rest of the park in the meantime.

The budget for the renovations is $100,000, which is funded by a $50,000 grant from the Florida Recreational Development Assistance Program and $50,000 in city Local Option Sales Tax funding.

For safety reasons, the construction area will remain closed until the renovations are complete. The remainder of the park is open to the public. However, city officials request that everyone be cautious while in the park.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. For  more information, contact the Public Works or Parks & Recreation Department at 850-983-5400.