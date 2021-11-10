There's still time to donate to Extension Services' Peanut Butter Challenge

Special to the Santa Rosa Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Science's Peanut Butter Challenge is again spreading statewide this year.

The annual collection event for local food pantries launched in the Florida Panhandle in 2012, In 2020, citizens of Santa Rosa donated 1,273 jars (1,706 pounds) of peanut butter to the challenge.

How to participate

From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 24, bring unopened jars of peanut butter to the UF/IFAS Extension office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Other collection sites in Santa Rosa County (SRC) include:

UF/IFAS SRC Jay Office, 5258 Booker Lane, Jay

All SRC libraries in Jay, Pace, Milton, Navarre and Gulf Breeze.

The SRC Administration Complex, 6495 Caroline St., Milton.

SRC South Service Center, 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

SRC Visitors Center, 8543 Navarre Parkway, Navarre.

Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce, 4315 Avalon Blvd., Milton.

Acceleration Fitness, 3104 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze.

For more information or if businesses and civic or church organizations are interested in collecting, contact Chris Verlinde, christinav@santa.fl.gov; or Mary Salinas, maryd@santarosa.fl.gov, 850-623-3868.

A peanut butter collection box will be provided.