Navarre Garden Club offers floral centerpiece class

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

NAVARRE — Navarre Garden Club will have a class on making a Thanksgiving centerpiece.

The class costs $18 per person and is limited to 30 people.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at St. Sylvester Church Catholic Church, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Navarre.

Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

The deadline to reserve a space is Nov. 19. Contact Jodi Volmert, 850-207-9190, to make a reservation.