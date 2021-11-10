Navarre Garden Club's Christmas Open House to feature plants, workshops

Special to the Press Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

NAVARRE — Navarre Garden Club’s Green Thumb Nursery will hold its annual Christmas Open House soon.

There will be several workshops, and plants will be available for purchase. Many are reduced or buy one, get one free.

Club members will serve cocoa and cookies at the open house.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the nursery, 8425 E. Bay Blvd., Navarre. The nursery is on Highway 399, just across the street from the bright blue building which was its previous location.

The schedule includes:

11 a.m.: Fairy Garden Workshop – Fee of $15 includes everything you need.

Noon: Workshop for the kids to create something for the garden. Fee is $3 per child.

The "Ye Old Bakery" will again feature homemade cakes and pies for attendees' Thanksgiving tables.

The NGC crafts shop will be featuring Christmas wreaths and decorations, as well as the club's signature butterfly watering dishes and other items, all created by the NGC's talented crafting ladies.

"Don’t miss this chance to do a little early Christmas shopping," an NGC member said.