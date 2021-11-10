Caring & Sharing high school food drive winners announced

Santa Rosa Press Gazette

MILTON — Caring and Sharing of South Santa Rosa County is grateful to Gulf Breeze High School and Navarre High School for their school spirit and support in sponsoring another Caring and Sharing Beach Soup Bowl Challenge by competing in a collection of nonperishable food items.

Both schools marketed to their students and community, with results coming in on the traditional Friday rival game night on Nov. 5. Caring and Sharing would like to offer a special thank you to the Student Government Association sponsors and school principals for their coordinating of this football season's food drive.

Navarre High School's nonperishable food item collection total was 7,641, compared to Gulf Breeze High School's 2,385 item collection.

“This food drive is always a win-win-win, a healthy challenge and a hunger-defeating success by both schools that will help the over 250 families seeking the nonprofits support this holiday season,” said Ann Thompson, Caring and Sharing president.

The food items donated will be put into boxes organized and distributed to Caring and Sharing clients at their annual Thanksgiving Distribution.

History of the competition

The Caring and Sharing competition was adopted after the Publix Beach Bowl traveling cup, which honorably highlights football players' athleticism and positive sports competition, a program measured in character in a 100-yard radius.

Similarly, the Caring and Sharing Beach Soup Bowl competition has helped to create awareness of the need to feed families right here in South Santa Rosa County and inspires students on the gift of giving to others in their community during the holiday season.

Volunteer hours

Students seeking volunteer hours can sign up to help pack food boxes during Thanksgiving distribution preparation weekend. Hours are 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Holley-Navarre Intermediate School, 1936 Navarre School Road, Navarre.

Those with questions about the nonprofit, or who wish to volunteer or donate, may contact Caring & Sharing at 850-396-0321. Calls will be returned by a volunteer member of the organization.

You may also visit the Caring and Sharing website, https://santarosacares.org/, or its Facebook page.