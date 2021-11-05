Get Ready to Fill the Mayflower for Manna Food Bank

Special to the Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

PENSACOLA — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and that means it’s time to Fill the Mayflower truck for Manna Food Bank with healthy food for children, families, senior citizens, and individuals in need right here in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Coastal Moving & Storage, Cat Country 98.7, NewsRadio 92.3, WEAR ABC 3 News, and Manna invite the public to donate nonperishable food items to Fill the Mayflower.

The event is 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Cordova Mall, 5100 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola. It will be on the 9th Avenue side of Cordova Mall between Red Lobster and Chili's, across from Sacred Heart Hospital.

Fill the Mayflower is Manna’s largest multi-day food drive of the year and plays a critical role in meeting the needs of the hungry in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Food collected at Fill the Mayflower will help Manna provide nutritious food to neighbors in need in the coming months.

How to help

Donating is easy, and supporters can remain safely in their vehicles! Volunteers will offload food donations from vehicles at the Mayflower truck. Monetary gifts (cash, credit/debit cards and checks accepted) are also appreciated. A donation of $25 will provide food for five days to a senior citizen in need, and $50 will provide 30 healthy meals for a child.

Manna’s most needed items are:

Canned Fruit in 100% Juice (16 oz. and smaller).

Canned Mixed Vegetables (16 oz. and smaller).

Chicken and Tuna (canned and pouches).

Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets).

Peanut Butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups).

Microwaveable Dinners (e.g. Hormel Compleats).

Canned Beans.

Manna accepts and appreciates all nonperishable food donations. To ensure food safety, the organization cannot accept any rusty or unlabeled cans, perishable items, homemade items, noncommercial canned or packaged goods, alcoholic beverages, or items that have been used or opened.

Media partners Cat Country 98.7, NewsRadio 92.3, and WEAR ABC 3 News will be onsite to help collect food and tell the story of Manna and its impact on the community.

Fill the Mayflower is made possible by Coastal Moving & Storage, who will also be onsite with the signature Mayflower truck for the 13th year.

For more information, please visit MannaHelps.org.