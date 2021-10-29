Animal Services thanks community for recent support

Special to the Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Santa Rosa County Animal Services has received hundreds of dry dog food donations over the last week and would like to thank the community for their support.

Due to the amount received, the shelter can no longer accept dry dog food donations at this time. The shelter is still accepting canned food and other items found on their wish list at www.santarosa.fl.gov/402/Wish-List.

"We are overwhelmed by the amount of dry dog food donations and this is the largest amount we've received in a long time," said Dora Thomason, shelter director. "The response from the community during the shelter's time of need has been heartwarming. We couldn't do what we do without community support."

For more information and to see animals available for adoption, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.