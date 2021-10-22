There's still time to enjoy the Beaches to Woodlands Tour

Special to Gannett

MILTON — There is still time to enjoy a few more family-friendly events on the Beaches to Woodlands Tour. From the beaches to the woodlands, there is something for everyone to do during this fall festival.

Check out what's happening in Santa Rosa County in October and November.

Bands on the Blackwater Fall Concert Series, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29, 5158 Willing St., Milton

Bands on the Blackwater is a free outdoor spring and fall concert series held Friday nights in downtown Milton. Pull up your boat or bring a lawn chair and relax while listening to great live music! For details, visit www.facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater or call the city of Milton at 850-983-5400.

Spooky Shark School, 9-10 a.m. Oct. 30, 8740 Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach

Explore sharks of the deep when the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center Shark School goes spooky in October. Explore local Gulf Coast sharks, shark biology, and shark conservation. Shark school participants receive an introduction class to sharks of the Gulf of Mexico, shark arts and crafts, shark tooth treasure hunt, a certificate of completion, and early entrance to the NBSTCC. For more information and to register, visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org/programs or call 850-684-3347.

Trick-or-Treat with all your favorite animals! Boo at the Zoo offers scare-free, daytime fun for children and their families. Join the safe zoo neighborhood of Halloween entertainment, with kid-friendly fun around every corner. Includes trick-or-treat trail with toys, treats, treasures, bounce houses, face painting, animal ambassador headquarters and the entire zoo. Save time and purchase tickets online. For more information visit www.gbzoo.com or call 850-932-2229.

Annual Fenner McConnell/Mark Wantz Blackwater Heritage Century Ride, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 30, Clyde L. Gracey Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Milton

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida and the West Florida Wheelmen Bicycle Club host this event. This ride gives a unique chance to experience Northwest Florida’s native wildlife, natural environments, and beautiful scenery. A ride for all cycling levels, choose 18, 42, 62, or 100 miles. Registration includes event giveaways, fully supported rest stops, limited SAG support, a post-ride meal, great prize opportunities, a t-shirt, and medals for all participants. For more information and to register visit www.bbbsnwfl.org/events/fenner-ride.

Celebrate Halloween in the seas with free activities and upcycled arts and crafts outside the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, story time with “Duffy’s Lucky Escape”, photo booth fun and a Turtle Excluder Device display. Take a tour of the Conservation Center to learn about Sweet Pea’s journey along with many other animal exhibits. The NBSTCC will be open until 4 p.m. with general admission fees. For more information visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org or call 850-684-3347.

Halloween-themed for the month of October. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes that are upcycled and/or marine themed! Help protect sea turtles and other imperiled species through a citizen science program that allows volunteers to take an active role in the war against marine debris. Volunteers collect trash from different areas along the 4.5 miles of Navarre Beach and record data that is forwarded to state and federal agencies. Meet in the main Navarre Beach parking lot near the Sand Crab Pavilion. A limited supply of gloves, buckets and pickers are provided, or participants may bring their own supplies. For more information, visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org or call 850-684-3347.

Come out on a nice fall day to enjoy the scenic route that is our Chain of Lakes hiking trail. Approximately 1.5 miles in distance, this trail will traverse through many types of natural habitats supported by the park. On this self-guided tour, learn about the natural habitats as well as other insightful facts about the park and trail. Parking is located in the “P” across from the Chain of Lakes trailhead. Park admission is $4 per vehicle. Bring exact change and utilize the honor pay station located within the parking area. Grab a trail map on the boardwalk before embarking on a hike. For more information, call the Ranger station at 850-983-5363. To view the park map visit: www.floridastateparks.org/sites/default/files/media/file/Blackwater%20River%2001218_0.pdf.

Enjoy a farm hayride around the farm and to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin. New activities for this year include a .75-mile train ride around the farm and a new innertube hill slide! Other activities include corn box, horse and regular swings, spider web, pirate ship, zip lines, pedal tractor cart racing, hill slides, rat racers, sand box and an eight-acre corn maze with kiddie maze. Every visitor receives a free cup of Holland Farms’ famous homegrown boiled peanuts. Sit back and relax on the farm market porch. Follow Holland Farms on Facebook or Instagram (Hollandfarmsonline). For more information visit www.HollandFarmsOnline.com or call 850-675-6876 or email Hollandfarms@gmail.com.

Reserved school field trips only on weekdays. Visitors can spend time this fall season navigating their way through a fun and unique corn maze with plenty of room to spread out on the farm! U-pick sunflowers will be blooming in October along with the pumpkin patch. Over 25 fun farm-themed activities, including the cow train, beeline zipline, corn popper jumping pillow, barnyard ball, farm themed playground and more. Plenty of food including the farm bakery with fresh squeezed lemonade, homemade caramel apples, roasted sweet corn, sno cones, kettle corn and much more. Find Sweet Season Farms Facebook or Instagram for more details and event updates. For more information visit www.sweetseasonfarms.com or call 850-686-9917 or email info@sweetseasonfarms.com.

This monthly outdoor market takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month. Farm to Table vendors are available along with arts and crafts. Also, don’t miss out on shopping inside Pik-itz! For more information visit www.pikitz.com or call 850-710-7128.

OCTOBER & NOVEMBER (all month long)

Adventures Unlimited Fall Foliage Zipline Tours, 8974 Tomahawk Landing Road, Milton

Fall is a great time to enjoy the many natural attractions at Adventures Unlimited located just north of Milton, in the Blackwater River State Forest. Enjoy the changing colors and the rush of excitement while doing one of the Canopy Zipline Tours. Overnight accommodations at the resort’s camp sites or cabins are available along with canoeing and kayaking down the majestic Coldwater Creek. Inquire about team building activities and group outings also. For more information visit www.adventuresunlimited.com or call (850) 623-6197.

Holley Hill Pottery and Art Studio Kiln Openings, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday though Saturday, 7507 Buckeye Drive, Navarre

Holley Hill Pottery has been making pottery in Santa Rosa County for over 40 years capturing the lifestyle, scenery and sea life of the Gulf Coast using local clays and their own glaze formulas. For more information visit www.holleyhillpottery.com or call 850-939-2744 or email martyandbrendas@gmail.com.

Kilns can be toured every Saturday on the tour. Kiln Walk has the largest historical 32-foot wood fueled “Anagama” cave style kiln and the only reconstructed wood fueled Southern Altered Groundhog Kiln from the 1940s in the state of Florida. Both historical kilns are available to view on the tour. For more information visit www.holleyhillpottery.com or call 850-939-2744 or email martyandbrendas@gmail.com.

The Beaches to Woodlands Tour is coordinated by the Santa Rosa County Tourism Development Office. For more information, visit www.beachestowoodlands.com or call 850-981-8900.