Santa Rosa County Animal Services to start Dogs at Work Foster Program

Special to the Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — Santa Rosa County Animal Services is starting a new Dogs at Work Foster Program. Dog-friendly businesses in Santa Rosa County are encouraged to participate by having a representative sign up to foster and allow the dog to work with them during the day.

On average, 1,000 animals that enter the shelter each year need foster care before they are ready for adoption.

"We are always looking for new ways to get our community engaged with our shelter, and fostering is one of the best ways to give shelter pets a break from a stressful environment," said Dora Thomason, shelter director. "It also allows them a chance to be socialized with humans and to meet potential adopters."

To participate in the Dogs at Work Foster Program, businesses will need to choose one representative as the point of contact and fill out the foster application online. This representative will also be responsible for keeping the dog at home when not at work and will be provided with all supplies for the dog such as food, carrier, kennel, etc.

For more information, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.