Local Eagle Scout collecting donations for animal shelter for third year in a row

Special to the Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

PACE — Local Eagle Scout and Pace High School senior Nicolas Salazar is collecting donations for Happy Paws — giving for the third year in a row to benefit Santa Rosa County Animal Services.

Items accepted include, but are not limited to:

Dry/wet dog and cat food.

Dry/wet puppy and kitten food.

Kitten formula.

Toys.

Dog and cat treats.

Beds.

Blankets.

Non-clumping litter.

Pill pockets for dogs and cats.

Disposable bowls.

Flat sheets.

For a full list of items on the shelter's wish list, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/402/Wish-List.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations until Nov. 19:

Santa Rosa County Animal Services, 4451 Pine Forest Road, Milton.

Santa Rosa County Admin Complex, 6495 Caroline St., Milton.

Tractor Supply, 6531 Caroline St., Milton.

Petco, 1670 Airport Blvd., Pensacola.

Alyssa's, 4586 Chumuckla Highway, Pace.

In 2019, with the help of Troop 451 and the Pace High School Band, Nicolas was able to collect and donate over 2,000 pounds of dry/wet dog and cat food and treats, 99 dog bones, 401 toys and 203 miscellaneous items such as beds, blankets, leashes, collars, etc. He was also recognized by the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners in January of 2020 for his efforts to help homeless and abandoned animals at the shelter.

In 2020, 3,550 pounds of food, 223 toys and 434 miscellaneous items were collected.

Due to COVID-19, Nicolas also collected online monetary donations for the shelter in 2020.

For more information about the animal shelter and to see a list of pets available for adoption, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals. Adoption fees are currently waived for dogs to celebrate Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.