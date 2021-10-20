Ghost Walk 2021, Milton’s Hidden History, to benefit Santa Rosa Historical Society

Special to the Press Gazette | USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON —The Santa Rosa Historical Society is happy to announce Ghost Walk 2021 - Milton’s Hidden History. This annual event is a fundraiser to support the society’s mission to identify, document and preserve the unique historic legacy of Santa Rosa County.

Back by popular demand after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, the team of history-loving volunteers are eager to share the hidden history and secrets of Milton’s somewhat infamous past. The walking tour, led by local history-loving guides, will take you on the route to various locations on the annually varying stops where storytellers dressed as ghosts depicting their story tell of their tales.

This event has been attended by thousands since its inception who want to learn the interesting secrets of the past. Milton is full of history and “ghosts.”

The ghost walk is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. nightly Oct. 22 and 23 in historic downtown Milton.

Tickets are available 4-8 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at the Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. Please bring cash or check to pay for tickets. Credit card purchases will be on event days only or online.

Regular adult tickets are $15 and tickets for children ages 3-12 are $5, and free for age 2 and younger. VIP tickets with “Skip the Line” privilege are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Those who purchase tickets at the Imogene Theatre box office will be assigned to a tour group with a guide who will take you to 12 designated “ghostly” sights.

Maps will be provided with stops as part of the tour package. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the tour. Bathrooms are at the beginning and end of the tour locations.

Wear comfortable shoes for the walk and come to have some fun while hearing the secrets of Milton’s Hidden History.

The event is sponsored by Gulf Coast Garage and Patio Bar.

For more information, contact Donny at 850-377-4263 or Richard at 850-324-2875.