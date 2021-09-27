40th annual Homemakers Holiday Fair coming in November, booth spaces available for rent

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

MILTON — The 40th annual Homemakers Holiday Fair features crafts made by local artisans, homemade soup, sandwiches and desserts, and door prizes. Tickets will also be available for purchase to win a queen-size handmade quilt.

There is no admission fee for this event.

Attendees may purchase tickets at the event to win this queen-size handmade quilt at the Homemakers Holiday Fair in Milton.

The fair is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton.

To rent a booth for the event or for additional information, call the University of Florida-Santa Rosa County Cooperative Extension Service at 850-623-3868 from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. weekdays or email lynnm@santarosa.fl.gov.