July events in Santa Rosa County include fireworks, kayak tours

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

MILTON — Events listed are highlights of activities in Santa Rosa County. The Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office is not responsible for any changes or cancellations.

Independence Day Celebrations

Hometown 4th of July Celebration - 6-9 p.m. July 4, 8579 Gulf Blvd, Navarre. Celebrate the 4th of July on Navarre Beach with family fun and live entertainment. Johnny Earthquake & The Moondogs will perform at 7 p.m.

Stay to enjoy a firework display following the celebration at 9 p.m. from the the end of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. Bring a blanket and chairs to enjoy the show. For more information, visit www.navarrechamber.com or call 850-939-3267.

Navarre Beach Fireworks Display

Following the Hometown 4th of July Celebration, a firework display will be shot off from the end of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier beginning at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.getrelaxing.com or call 850-981-8900.

Downtown Milton July 4th Riverfest - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 4, Willing St. in Milton. Celebrate the 4th of July in Historic Downtown Milton with a family-friendly event featuring the Firecracker Bike Show, car show, food and retail vendors, live entertainment, and the Great Mill Town Duck Race.

The night will end with a firework display over the Blackwater River at sundown. For more information, visit www.srcchamber.com or call 850-623-2339.

Additional events

Tunes by the Dunes Summer Concert Series - 7-9 p.m. nightly Thursdays in July, 8649 Gulf Blvd., Navarre. Tunes by the Dunes is a free summer concert series held every Thursday evening in the summer months.

Enjoy a relaxing evening at the Sand Crab Pavilion for live local music and food vendors. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own beach blankets and lawn chairs.

Tunes by the Dunes is hosted by the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.navarrechamber.com/tunes-by-the-dunes or call 850-939-3267.

Performers are: July 1, Robert Wayne; July 8, Tribe Zion; July 15, Rowdies Rocks; July 22, Remedy Band; and July 29, Catalyst

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge 2021 Summer Camps - 3051 Cloptons Circle, Navarre. Nature loving kids ages 8 -13 are invited to join Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge for week-long and single day summer camps.

Children will learn hands-on, STEAM and inquiry-based curriculum that encourages investigation and lasting learning experiences. Registration fee includes t-shirt, reusable water bottle and all camp supplies.

For more information and registration, contact ECWR Executive Director, Crystie Baker at crystie@emeraldcoastwildliferefuge.org.

Camps and age groups are:

July 5 to 9, Ages 8-13

July 12 to 16, Single Day Camps, Ages 10-11

July 19 to 23,Single Day Camps, Ages 12-13

July 26 to 30, Single Day Camps, Ages 8-9

Highway 87 Outdoor Market at Pik-itz - 9a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3 and 17, 1922 Highway 87, Navarre. This bi-weekly outdoor market takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month. It features farm-to-table vendors, arts and crafts and shopping inside Pik-Itz! Art & Antiques. For more information, visit www.pikitz.com or call 850-710-7128.

Clear Bottom Kayak Tours - 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. July 10 and 24, 8739 Gulf Blvd., Navarre. Explore and discover the Navarre Beach artificial snorkel reef with 45-minute clear bottom kayak tours. Tour pricing includes admission to the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center, 8740 Gulf Blvd., Navarre.

The event is organized by the Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary. For more information and registration, visit www.navarrebeachmarinesanctuary.org or call 850-939-3267.

Trash Bash with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center - 8-10 a.m. July

Help protect sea turtles and other imperiled species through a citizen science program taking an active role in the war against marine debris. Volunteers will collect trash from different areas along the 4.5 miles of Navarre Beach and record data that is forwarded to state and federal agencies. Meet in the main Navarre Beach Parking Lot near the Sand Crab Pavilion.

A limited supplies of gloves, buckets and pickers will be available. For more information, visit www.navarrebeachseaturtles.org or call 850-684-3347.