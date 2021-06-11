DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT June 12

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• City Council Budget Workshop, 5:30 p.m. June 14

• Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. June 16

• City Council, 6 p.m. June 21

• Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 p.m. June 22, City Hall

• Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. June 22, City Hall Annex

• Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. June 24

Summer at HarborWalk Village

Monday: Dance to your own beat with a silent disco experience in front of the main stage from 7-10 p.m. Sanitized headphones provided.

Tuesday: Carnival comes to HarborWalk Village with live music on the main stage at 6:30 p.m. and the Fat Tuesday Parade at 8:30 p.m. Catch beads as the floats roll through the Village. Want to celebrate on a float with you and your krewe or promote your business? Email events@harborwalkvillage.com or call 850-424-0600.

Thursday: All American Thursday is from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Celebrate the USA with a one-of-a-kind vintage airshow, hero salute, live entertainment, fireworks and a fire spinning show with Hero Salute and Vintage Air Show 6:30 p m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Saturday: Rock along the docks and under the stars to a free live concert from 7-9 p.m.

Young Frankenstein

Stage Crafters presents the Mel Brooks musical, Young Frankenstein, June 12-13 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 109 Miracle Strip Parkway SW. For Friday and Saturday performances, doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. For Sunday matinee performances, doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the show starts at 2 p.m. General Admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.StageCraftersFWB.com or at the door.

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Highway 98 Country welcomes live country music at Hot Country Night featuring Parmalee June 12 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Duchess performs prior to Parmalee taking the stage. Tickets are $20. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

• Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical. This year's show will be Jesus Christ Superstar at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage.

North Beach Social Wine Mixer

Celebrate National Rosé Day on the beach with The North Beach Social Wine Mixer all day June 12 at 24200 Hwy. 331 South in Santa Rosa Beach. No helicopters, but plenty of wine from Hey Mama Wines, like $6 rosé and frosé. There will be live music by Mark & Krissa from 12-3 p.m. and DJ Michael Disciple from 5-9 p.m.

Tailgates Down Concerts

The Emerald Coast Parrothead Club will host "Tailgates Down" Phriends All Around on June 12 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. for tailgating and music from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The concert series benefits Fresh Start for Children & Families. Local musicians Jeff and the Camaros, Brent Burns, trop rock artist Mike Nash and nationally renowned Buffett tribute band Gary Roland and the Landsharks will play. Tickets available through Eventbrite are $25 in advance, $30 day of show at the gate.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket for the free movie “Croods A New Age,” a featured film on the big screen. at 8 p.m. June 13 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

June 20: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27: Moana

July 11: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

July 18: Pete's Dragon

July 25: Sing

Flag Retirement Ceremony

Davis-Sikes American Legion Post 296, 311 Main Street in Destin, will conduct a flag retirement ceremony in observance of Flag Day. The public is welcome to gather at noon June 13 behind the post. Bring lawn chairs.

Baytowne LIVE Music

The Village of Baytowne Wharf presents Baytowne LIVE on Adventure Lane from 7-9:30 p.m. Schedule includes Steve Hall June 15, 17 and 29; Jarred McConnell June 11; Bobby Cutshaw June 18; and Ken & Andi Johnson June 25.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Will Thompson Band from 7-9 p.m. June 16 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

June 23: Luke Langford

June 30: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

July 7: Boukou Groove

July 14: Forrest Williams Band

July 21: Six Piece Suits

July 28: Rust & Gold

Aug. 4: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

Aug. 11: Casey Kearney

Aug. 18: The HooDoos

Aug. 25: Big Al & The Heavyweight

Concerts in the Village

Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute, performs at 7 p.m. June 17 at Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Dugas Stage. Admission is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open at 6 p.m

: • June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach June 17 with "COCO" on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movie at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• June 24: Onward

• July 1: The Secret Life of Pets 2

• July 8: Toy Story 4

• July 15 Moana

• July 22: Sonic the Hedgehog

• Aug. 5: Tom and Jerry

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host a blood drive with the OneBlood Big Red Bus June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The donation vehicle will be located in the parking lot adjacent to Highway 98.

Summer Pop

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Comedy Night! Side-splitting comedy by a line-up of regional comedians during an evening hosted by Northwest Florida’s funniest, Jason Hedden.June 18 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in the Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets to each event fundraiser are $30/person. Purchase a Summer Pop pass including all four events for $100. Purchase tickets and packages at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• July 17 – Jordan and Michelle’s “Back to Broadway” show, a fun-filled, high-energy tribute to the Broadway music of today and yesterday.

• July 24 – Frank & Friends with Peter Lake. Enjoy tunes from Frank Sinatra, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more favorites.

Food Truck Fest Destin

Orange Beach Breeze brings the Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 20 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The fest will feature many food trucks in the Panhandle, vendors exhibiting and selling gifts, crafts, jewelry, personal care products and more. This is a family-friendly event. Entry fee is $5 with 12 and under free. Visit www.foodtruckfestdestin.com for more information.

Movies & S'mores Series

The free Movies & S'mores series will be at 5 p.m. June 24 in Camp Helen State Park Recreation Hall with food and fun. Seating will be provided. Programs begin at 6:30 p.m. with an interpretive table of activities, a merchandise table, prepackaged smores around the bonfire and a souvenir cup. Movie, “Moana" begins. at sunset. Donations are accepted and will go directly to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park to be used to benefit the parks resource management, projects and interpretative programs.

• July 3: The Lion King (2019)

• July 22: Onward with a special treasure hunt/guided tour throughout the park

ACT Workshops

Workshops to assist students in Okaloosa, Escambia and Santa Rosa County high schools who will be taking the July 17 ACT tests will be held in Gulf Breeze.The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 12, 13, 14 and 15. Registrations must be postmarked by June 28. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students will need to bring calculators. If you have any questions, email Amhart1966@aol.com or call 615-585-2401.

Let Freedom Ring

HarborWalk Village’s 4th of July celebration, Let Freedom Ring, begins at 7 p.m. July 2 with The Two Hoo Doos. The Miles Band performs July 3 at 7 p.m. and The Manly Hero July 4 at 7 p.m.

Fireworks and fire spinning by Autumn Lyfe begin at 9 p.m. Sunday. Om-site parking $10.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Red, White & Baytowne

The Red, White, and Baytowne celebration takes place from 7-9:15 p.m. July 4 with music from Donovan Keith on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 9:15 p.m. The Village will also host kids activities including kids crafts, face painting, and balloon sculpting.

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays May 20-Aug. 5.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.