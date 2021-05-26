Songwriters Listening Room scheduled at Juana's

Special to the Press Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

NAVARRE BEACH — Juana's Pagodas and Sailor's Grill, located at 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway on Navarre Beach, will have another Songwriters Listening Room event.

It will feature Bernie Nelson and Andy Velo, who will tell the stories behind their songs. Hours are 7-9:30 p.m. June 4 at the club at Juana's. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance (https://conta.cc/3vlvhAV) or $25 at the door.

Food will be available from the Juana's Bites Pizza Kitchen.