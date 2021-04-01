Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Tunes By The Dunes

NAVARRE BEACH — The Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 13th Annual Free Summer Concert Series May 28 at the Navarre Beach Park’s Sand Crab Pavilion, just east of the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier.

Co-hosted by the Okaloosa Gas District, Navarre Press, Santa Rosa County Tourist Development Office, 87 Garage and the Navarre Chamber Foundation, the summer concert series will offer an exciting line-up of 12 free outdoor concerts.

They are 7-9 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 13.

The series showcases a variety of local musicians with the Gulf of Mexico and sunset as the backdrop.

Each night, from 7 to 9 p.m., you will find a different genre of music such as jazz, reggae, southern rock, country, olldies and much more.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their beach blankets and lawn chairs for a night of free family entertainment. Come hungry as concessions will be provided by some of our Navarre Chamber member food establishments and a dance area will be provided for you to work off those extra calories.

The concert series is free and open to the public, but is only possible by our chamber members sponsorships.

As a reminder, smoking is prohibited and pets are not allowed.

In the event of inclement weather, the chamber announces cancellations by 4:30 p.m. the day of concert.

To ensure you have the most up-to-date information on Tunes by the Dunes, follow the Navarre Facebook Page.

For more information, log onto www.navarrechamber.com, or contact the Navarre Chamber at 850-939-3267 or via email events@navarrechamber.com.